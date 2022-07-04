NHRC director general visits secretariats in NTR district

He arrives along with a team to study functioning of secretariat system

National Human Rights Commission director-general (Investigations) Santosh Mehra along with his team visited the village and ward secretariats in NTR district on Monday.

The team which is studying the village and ward-level secretariat system in the State visited Prasadampadu, Gudavalli and Ibrahimpatnam secretariats.

Collector S. Dilli Rao met Mr. Santosh and explained the services offered at the secretariats to the public locally. He said over 500 services related to 35 government departments were available at the secretariats.

According to the release, Mr. Santosh hailed the secretariats and the Disha App services. AP State Human Rights Commission member G. Srinivasa Rao, Zilla Parishad CEO P.S. Surya Prakash and others were present.