NHAI officials distribute helmets to two-wheeler riders at Nannur

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) officials on Tuesday distributed helmets free of cost to some two-wheeler riders at Nannur Toll Plaza on the Kurnool Kadapa Highway asking them to protect their lives by wearing the helmets without fail every time they go on the rods.

The Regional Manager of the NHAI Vijayawada office R.K. Singh stopped a few motorists and created awareness on wearing helmets and seat belts by the four-wheeler drivers. The Project Director Balarama Krishna along with other NHAI officials conducted the programme as part of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav to celebrate the 75th year of Independence.

They also planted saplings on the toll plaza office premises.