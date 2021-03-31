NGT team visits Polavaram project

A six-member team, constituted by National Green Tribunal (NGT), visited the Polavaram project in West Godavari district on Tuesday.

The team, headed by former High Court Judge Justice B. Seshasayana Reddy, members Harsha Kota, Mannivaram, T. Sasidhar, H.D. Varalakshmi and D. Suresh, visited Mulalanka dumping yard.

The committee directed the project officials to raise plantation in the dumping yard and take steps to prevent damage to agricultural crops. They also visited the spillway bridge and coffer dam at the site.