NGOs urge NHRC to take steps to prevent abuse of children in shelter homes

Human rights activists appeal to the government to constitute a full bench of Andhra Pradesh State Human Rights Commission

March 08, 2024 09:31 pm | Updated 09:31 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
NGO members submitting a representation to NHRC Chairperson Justice Arun Mishra in Vijayawada recently.

NGO members submitting a representation to NHRC Chairperson Justice Arun Mishra in Vijayawada recently. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The representatives of several NGOs have urged the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) to initiate measures to prevent the abuse of children living in childcare homes in Andhra Pradesh.

NHRC Chairperson Justice Arun Mishra, along with members D.M. Mulay, Vijaya Bharathi Sayani and Rajiv Jain, Secretary General Bharat Lal and Registrar (law) Surajit Dey, held a meeting with NGOs, civil society organisations and human rights activists during a camp sitting conducted here a few days ago.

The NGO representatives took several cases related to abuse of children in Child Care Institutions (CCIs), trafficking and other human rights violation incidents to the notice of the NHRC.

“We have brought issues such as attack on Dalits, abuse of minors and other human rights violation cases to the notice of Justice Arun Mishra,” said Kulavivaksha Vyatireka Porata Sangham (KVPS) State general secretary A. Malyadri.

He said the NGOs raised the issues related to attacks on journalists and other cases reported in the media, along with the press clippings and that the NHRC responded positively.

The KVPS has urged the NHRC to direct the State government to appoint a full bench of the Andhra Pradesh State Human Rights Commission (APSHRC) in the State and protect the human rights, he added.

