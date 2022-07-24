NGOs demand restoration of old pension system

Plan to intensify protest to mount pressure on govt.

APCPS Employees’ Association members during a protest in Srikakulam on Sunday. | Photo Credit: BY SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Plan to intensify protest to mount pressure on govt.

APNGOs’ Association-Srikakulam district unit president Hanumanthu Sairam on Sunday asked the State government to restore the old pension scheme which was in vogue till the year 2003, since the new Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) would not entitle the employees to a legitimate pension.

AP CPS Employees’ Association (APCPSEA) organised a protest rally and public meeting in the name of Dharma Poratam to step up pressure on the government for scrapping of CPS as promised by the Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy during his padayatra prior to the 2019 general elections.

Mr. Sairam said that the employees had wholeheartedly extended their support to the YSRCP in the previous election hoping that rollback of CPS and other promises would be fulfilled.

APNGOs’ Association Srikakulam city unit president Rai Venugopal said that under the CPS, the employees would get meagre pensions which would not be sufficient to lead a respectable life post retirement.

APCPSEA senior leaders from Viziangaram district, including Ganta Srinivasa Rao, R. Sivakumar, Sailada Appala Naidu and K. Dhanunjaya participated in the protest.

They vowed to take up a ‘Million March’ protest in Vijayawada soon to mount pressure on the government to fulfil its assurance immediately.