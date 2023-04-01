Newly elected MLCs take oath

April 01, 2023 05:52 am | Updated 05:52 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Legislative Council Chairman Moshen Raju administered oath to the newly elected MLCs Ramgopal Reddy, Panchumarthi Anuradha, Vepada Chiranjeevi Rao, and Kancharla Srikanth as Council members on Friday.

Later, speaking to reporters, Mr. Ramgopal Reddy said that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s comment, “why not 175?” was beyond logic. I got elected from Pulivendula as MLC. The TDP will win from Pulivendula in the next general elections and the victory would be dedicated to TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu,” he said.

Ms. Anuradha said that the TDP won the Graduates Council election conducted across 108 Assembly constituencies in the State. The dissatisfaction among the YSRCP MLAs helped the TDP in the election. Thanks to the MLAs and MLCs who strived hard for the victory of the Telugu Desam, she said.

Mr. Srikanth said that the people voted for him believing that the State would progress under Mr. Naidu’s rule only. Amaravati would be the Capital of Andhra Pradesh despite any number of conspiracies, he said, adding, the TDP’s Jaitra yatra in 2024 began with the MLC election, he said.

Mr. Chiranjeevi Rao said that unemployment problems were galore. Not a single DSC notification was issued after YSRCP came to power in the State. Memoranda would be submitted to APPSC and higher officials in this regard, he added.