Newborn dies after being buried alive by mother

A newborn girl was allegedly buried alive by her mother at Visamamidi village in Vanthadapalli panchayat under Paderu police station limits in Visakhapatnam Agency, on Wednesday.

Though the incident occurred late on Wednesday night, it came to light on Thursday morning after police booked a case based on a complaint filed by locals.

According to reports, villagers heard the cries of an infant at an isolated place on the outskirts of the village. Searching for the infant, the villagers identified that she was buried under loose sand and rescued her and rushed her to the Paderu hospital. However, doctors declared the baby brought dead after conducting some tests.

Paderu Circle Inspector Ch. Prem Kumar said that the infant’s mother is absconding. The woman is suspected to have fled to Visakhapatnam city, he said.

“We are not sure why the woman committed such a crime. The infant might have been an illegitimate child or it might also be a case of female foeticide. We are not even sure if the woman was married. Our teams are in search of the woman and an investigation is on,” Mr. Prem Kumar said.