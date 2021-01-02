New Year celebrated with gusto as cases dip

With incidence of COVID-19 subsiding, people came out of their homes to celebrate the New Year with fun and frolic across Prakasam district on Friday.
The tastefully-decorated Jewett Memorial Baptist Church, the mother of nearly 2,000 churches in the South, witnessed a good gathering from midnight. Members of the Christian community offered special prayers on the occasion fully adhering to the social etiquette of COVID-19 times.
The revellers cut cakes at the busy Church Centre and distributed them with friends and relatives under the watchful eyes of police personnel who maintained a strict vigil to prevent drunken driving.
Members of GenX raced on motorcycles on the arterial trunk road shouting in chorus ‘Happy New Year’ at the stroke of midnight.
Combining tradition and modernity, devotees made a thanksgiving visit to the decked-up Santhepeta Saibaba temple and other temples.
Collector P. Bhaskar and Superintendent of Police Siddharth Kaushal were among those who took part in the celebrations. Parties were also organised in several apartments. Friends and relatives enjoyed themselves with dishes, music and dance on the occasion. Friendly badminton, kabaddi matches were also held.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath