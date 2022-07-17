New treatment for diabetes discussed in conference in city

It is giving good results in U.S., say experts

It is giving good results in U.S., say experts

VIJAYAWADA

Experts in diabetology discussed advanced treatment methodologies at the 6th State-level conference on diabetes organised by the Andhra Pradesh chapter of the Research Society for the Study of Diabetes in India (RSSDI) in the city on Sunday.

RSSDI AP chapter secretary Dr. Yalamanchili Sadasiva Rao said that the new treatment for diabetes which was announced at a diabetes conference in the U.S.A. had been discussed at the conference here. He said that the new treatment was giving fruitful results.

He said over 600 persons, including doctors and students, attended the meet and 25 experts spoke on various topics.

New executive

The new executive committee of the chapter took oath on the occasion. Dr. Alok Sachan was elected as the president and Dr. P. Krishna Prasanthi and Dr. L. Venkata Ramana Reddy as the treasurer and joint secretary respectively.