New SpiceJet flights to Kolkata, Bengaluru soon

SpiceJet has opened bookings for daily flights from Vizag to Kolkata and Vizag to Bengaluru, to be operated with effect from December 6, 2020 till March 27, 2021, according to K. Vijay Mohan, president of Tours and Travels Assocation of Andhra.

Flight SG 2508 will leave Kolkata (CCU) at 7.30 p.m. and arrive in Vizag (VTZ) at 9.10 p.m. In the return direction, SG 2509 will leave VTZ at 9.40 p.m. and reach CCU at 11.30 p.m.

SG 1035 will leave Bengaluru (BLR) at 6.40 a.m. and arrive in VTZ at 8 a.m. SG 1027 will leave VTZ at 8.40 a.m. and reach BLR at 10.25 a.m. SG 3714 will leave from BLR at 7.15 p.m. and land in VTZ at 9.15 p.m. SG 3715 will take off from VTZ at 9.45 p.m. and reach BLR at 11.20 p.m.