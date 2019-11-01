New SIT will expose TDP leaders shielded earlier, says Vijaya Sai

The report submitted to the TDP government by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) that had probed the land scam in the city was inconclusive and did not serve its purpose as it shielded many TDP leaders, YSRCP Rajya Sabha member V. Vijaya Sai Reddy alleged here on Thursday.

Addressing the media here, Mr. Vijaya Sai Reddy said the new SIT had to be constituted to expose those involved in the scam.

“There is a need to extend the purview of the new SIT and give more teeth to it. A request will be made in this regard to the Chief Minister,” Mr. Vijaya Sair Reddy said.

The SIT would be strengthened by roping in more serving officers. It would also go into the transactions in the neighbouring mandals of Payakaraopeta, Yelamanchili and Anakapalle, he said.

“Apart from looking into the complaints lodged by the people, it will be empowered to take up cases suo motu,” he said.

Vision for Vizag

Stating that Visakhapatnam was on the threshold of becoming the financial capital of the State, he said, “We have a vision document for the city that will address many issues – from IT development to metro rail project and jobs to industries. The document, which will be unveiled soon by the Chief Minister, will address the issue of development of north coastal Andhra,” the MP said.

On the Waltair railway division, Mr. Vijaya Sai Reddy said that Visakhapatnam would house both zone and division.

“We have brought this to the notice of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and he has assured to look into it,” he said.

Land allocations

Referring to the land given by the TDP government to various companies, he said, “We are examining the issue. If it is found that the land is not being used for the stated purpose, it will be taken back.”

On the cancellation of land allocated to the LuLu Group on the Beach Road in the city, he said, “Its selection based on one bid was not legally right. Moreover, the group has done nothing there in the last three years. On the other hand, its project in Hyderabad is nearing completion.”

When asked about the fate of the land given to a private party in lieu of the extent taken for the LuLu project, he said, “The issue will be addressed later.”