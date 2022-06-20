New product to increase productivity of paddy crop launched

In order to effectively control the stem-protruding worm that affects paddy crop and to increase the productivity of the crop, Swal Corporation has introduced a new product in the market.

The new product, Kar Max, was introduced at a function held at Makineni Basavapunnaiah Bhawan on Sunday.

On the occasion, Swal Corporation Business Head Pankaj Joshi said that the new product would fight the insecticides without disturbing the natural balance.

It helps in increasing the productivity by protecting the natural farm environment, they explained. The environment-friendly product would be of great help to farmers, especially those cultivating paddy, he said.