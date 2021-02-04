Andhra Pradesh

New principal for AVN College

Prof. Ch. Madhusudhana Rao has taken charge as the 33rd principal of the 160-year-old Mrs. AVN College, here on Wednesday.

He had joined in the college in 1997 as a lecturer and later discharged his duties as head of the department of history and vice-principal, of the college.

He also acted as chairman, Board of Studies History (UG), Andhra University and co-ordinator of AU School of Distance Education study centre. He worked as associate NCC officer for a few years.

