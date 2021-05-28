New cases see decline in south-coastal A.P.

Will allow supply of Anandaiah’s preparation once Centre okays it, says Minister

In a welcome sign, fresh infections, active cases and deaths showed a declining trend in south coastal Andhra Pradesh in the past 24 hours.

The toll in the region rose to 1,582 with nine patients in Nellore district and two in Prakasam district succumbing to the virus in the last 24 hours ending 9 a.m. on Friday.

Health professionals who have been struggling to cope with an ever-increasing number of patients during this month heaved a sigh of relief as their efforts bore fruit. From a peak of 3,000+ cases per day, new cases declined to 1,854 in the region in the last 24 hours even as 2,384 patients recovered from the virus in the two districts, according to a health bulletin released by the State government.

The overall caseload rose to over 2.12 lakh as 930 persons in Nellore district and 924 people in Prakasam district tested positive for the virus.

The number of active cases declined to 36,182 as 1523 patients in Nellore district and 530 others in Prakasam district recuperated during the period. With recoveries outnumbering new cases by 530, the recovery rate improved further to 86.32%.

Chairing a Prakasam District Development Review Committee (DDRC) meeting on COVID management along with Cabinet colleagues, Energy Minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy, Education Minister A. Suresh, Social Welfare Minister and district in-charge P. Viswaroop said all steps were being taken to overcome the pandemic along the lines of efforts made during the first wave of COVID-19. Shortcomings raised by MLAs would be addressed by forming a committee with District Collector P. Bhaskar as convener.

As Ongole MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy emphasised the need for distribution of the herbal preparation by Ayurvedic practitioner B. Anandaiah as an ‘immunity booster’, the Energy Minister said Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy would take immediate steps for its distribution on getting the Centre’s nod for the herbal concoction.

Expressing concern over black fungus (mucormycosis) cases being reported in 22 mandals in the district, Mr. Suresh asked the doctors to come out with precautionary measures and treat such cases early.