New cases come down to 190 in Kurnool

The number of COVID-19 cases has been on the decline in Kurnool and Anantapur districts for the past one week and on Monday, Kurnool registered just 190 new cases, and Anantapur registered 505 new cases.
The number of fatalities in Anantapur district at 451, however, surpassed Kurnool with 447 and the cumulative number of positive cases going up to 54,219 in Kurnool was slightly higher than that of 53,342 in Anantapur district. While five new deaths were recorded in Anantapur in the last 24 hours, three were registered in Kurnool district.
Currently, the number of active cases also has seen a drastic fall in Anantapur district with only 2,996 active cases. In Kurnool, 2,868 patients are getting treatment in hospitals and COVID Care Centres.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath