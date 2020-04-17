New app to facilitate sample collection

The government has developed a Matha Shishu Samrakshana (MSS) app to facilitate collection of specimen by the mobile testing teams to identify fresh cases of COVID-19.

A State-level video-conference organised to educate members of the teams collecting the specimen, was attended by Joint Collector Mohan Kumar, District Medical and Health Officer I. Ramesh, District Surveillance Officer Sharmistha and others.

Mr. Mohan Kumar said that on an average 700 samples were being collected and sent to the lab daily and the results of 1,700 samples sent so far were awaited. He said eight testing teams were working in the district.

Commissioner, Health and Family Welfare, Katamneni Bhaskar on Friday directed the mobile teams to immediately alert the data entry operators in the event of finding a new coronavirus positive case.

Reviewing the situation in a video-conference with the staff of the Medical and Health Department, mobile sample collection team members, district nodal officers, data operators and staff of the Viral Research and Diagnostic Laboratory, the Commissioner said the details of fresh coronavirus cases should be updated without any delay and everybody engaged in the chain of network should perform their roles perfectly.