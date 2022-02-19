New A.P. DGP to take charge today

The Hindu Bureau February 19, 2022 09:31 IST

Mr. Reddy will take charge from his predecessor, D. Gautam Sawang, who has been transferred

Mr. Reddy will take charge from his predecessor, D. Gautam Sawang, who has been transferred

Kasi Reddy Venkata Rajendranath Reddy, who was appointed as Director-General of Police (DGP), Head of the Police Force (HoPF), will take charge at AP Police Headquarters, at Mangalagiri, on Saturday. Mr. Reddy will take charge from his predecessor, D. Gautam Sawang, who has been transferred. Later, the DGP will review the situation with senior police officers.



Our code of editorial values