New A.P. DGP to take charge today
Mr. Reddy will take charge from his predecessor, D. Gautam Sawang, who has been transferred
Kasi Reddy Venkata Rajendranath Reddy, who was appointed as Director-General of Police (DGP), Head of the Police Force (HoPF), will take charge at AP Police Headquarters, at Mangalagiri, on Saturday.
Mr. Reddy will take charge from his predecessor, D. Gautam Sawang, who has been transferred. Later, the DGP will review the situation with senior police officers.
