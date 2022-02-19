Andhra Pradesh

New A.P. DGP to take charge today

Kasi Reddy Venkata Rajendranath Reddy, who was appointed as Director-General of Police (DGP), Head of the Police Force (HoPF), will take charge at AP Police Headquarters, at Mangalagiri, on Saturday.

Mr. Reddy will take charge from his predecessor, D. Gautam Sawang, who has been transferred. Later, the DGP will review the situation with senior police officers.


