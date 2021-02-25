NEP will transform higher education system: Governor

Harichandan calls for more investment to develop human capital

The National Education Policy (NEP)-2020 has the potential to transform the higher education system to meet the needs of the 21st century and the challenge lies in its strategic implementation, Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan has said.

He was the chief guest at the South Zone Vice-Chancellors’ Meet 2020-21 organised in virtual mode by the Association of Indian Universities (AIU), on Wednesday. The meet was coordinated by GITAM University.

“The NEP 2020 is a forward looking, innovative, and learner-centric policy . It envisages developing knowledge, skills and values with commitment to human rights and sustainable development, and reflects a truly global education system,” Mr. Harichandan said.

Skill upgrade

Today’s youth is well informed, ambitious and eager to pursue higher education to upgrade skills in pursuit of better employment opportunities. The country’s young population provides a unique demographic advantage and it calls for more investment in human capital development, he said.

The AIU is a flagship body of the Indian higher education institutions. It offers policy advice to the government and acts as a representative body of Indian universities. It is also responsible for according equivalence to degrees/qualifications offered by foreign universities with those offered in India. Mr. Harichandan released a special issue of the ‘University News’ magazine brought out by the AIU on the occasion.

President, AIU and Vice Chancellor, G.B. Pant University of Agriculture and Technology, Pantnagar, Tej Pratap, general secretary of the association Pankaj Mittal, president of GITAM University M. Sri Bharath, Vice-Chancellor of the University K. Siva Rama Krishna also addressed the members. South Zone Vice Chancellors, Secretary to the Governor Mukesh Kumar Meena and others attended the meeting.