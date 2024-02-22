GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Nellore Telugu Desam leaders call on Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy and invite him into the party

Prabhakar Reddy recently resigned as Rajya Sabha member and quit the ruling YSRCP as well; the TDP is confident of wresting all the 10 Assembly seats in combined Nellore district from the YSRCP in the ensuing elections

February 22, 2024 06:41 pm | Updated 06:41 pm IST - NELLORE

D. RANGARAJAN
TDP leaders with Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy at his residence in Nellore on Thursday.

TDP leaders with Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy at his residence in Nellore on Thursday.

A team of TDP leaders from Nellore district, led by Polit Bureau member Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy and former Minister P. Narayana, on Thursday called on Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy, who recently resigned as Rajya Sabha member and quit the YSRCP as well, and invited him into the party.

The TDP leaders offered Mr. Prabhakar Reddy a bouquet, and welcomed his decision to leave the ruling party in the face of an “assault” on his self-respect.

Mr. Prabhakar Reddy reportedly agreed in principle to join the TDP and expressed his willingness to contest for the Nellore Lok Sabha seat.

Sources in the TDP told The Hindu that the party leadership, given Mr. Prabhakar Reddy’s clean image as a social worker and industrialist, agreed to field him from the desired constituency.

The undivided Nellore district had given an overwhelming support to the YSRCP in the 2019 elections by electing all the 10 party candidates to the Legislative Assembly.

As three MLAs — Anam Ramanarayana Reddy (Venkatagiri), Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy (Nellore Rural) and Mekapati Chandrasekhar Reddy (Udayagiri) — had already quit the YSRCP and joined the TDP, the party leaders were elated over the likelihood of winning all the 10 seats, especially with the support of Mr. Prabhakar Reddy.

Speaking to the media later, Mr. Narayana expressed confidence that the party would wrest all the 10 Assembly seats from the YSRCP, buoyed by the public response to the ongoing political developments in the district.

Mr. Narayana, who is all set to be officially announced as the candidate for Nellore City constituency, announced that he would cover all the 94,000 households in the constituency. Mr. Narayana recalled that he had already covered enough ground by reaching out to the people and offering to solve the issues that remained unaddressed for the last five years.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / state politics / Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections 2024 / Telugu Desam Party

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.