Nellore reports 17 new cases, Prakasam two

Officials swung into action to prevent a further spread of COVID-19 as 19 more persons, who had returned from a Tablighi Jamaat meeting in Delhi, tested positive for the pandemic in Nellore and Prakasam districts on Thursday.

SPSR Nellore district recorded 17 new cases on Thursday, taking the total number of infected persons to 20. The first patient, who had returned from Italy, was discharged following a full recovery.

Irrigation Minister P. Anil Kumar Yadav and Industries Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy oversaw the implementation of the cluster containment action plan in Janta Veedhi, Kotamitta and other areas in 43rd and 47th divisions in Nellore city which accounted for 10 new cases. Results of over 250 suspected cases are still awaited. All those who returned from Nizamuddin, and their family members, have been identified and quarantined.

Hundreds of civic staff sanitised the colonies in the two divisions which were declared red zones. Police sealed the entry and exit points in the two divisions to prevent any movement of persons to and from the colonies in the containment zones. Essential commodities were given to the people at their doorsteps. Cluster containment strategy was also implemented in Kavali and Naidupeta towns in the wake of detection of two and three new cases respectively.

In Prakasam district, two more persons, one each from Perlamanyam and Kondamitta, tested positive taking the number of persons under treatment for the viral disease to 17. A containment action plan was implemented in many parts of Ongole including the Court Centre and Pernamitta as well as in Chirala and Chimakurthy towns.