Andhra Pradesh

Nellore artist enters record books for tribal painting

Nellore painter Sk. Ameerjan has entered the record books with a 790 square feet tribal painting that he did using natural colours obtained from expired chilli and turmeric powder.

The artist received a communication to this effect from the Guinness Book of World Records for doing a ‘Warli style painting’ in about six-and-half hours at the Rainbow English Medium School on February 3 this year with a view to create awareness among the public on food safety. s

Warli painting is a form of tribal art, mostly done by tribal people of North Sahyadri range in Maharashtra.

Earlier, the painting done by a Benaras Hindu University student, Neha Singh, measuring 675 square feet stood in the record books.


