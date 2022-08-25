Nellore artist enters record books for tribal painting
Nellore painter Sk. Ameerjan has entered the record books with a 790 square feet tribal painting that he did using natural colours obtained from expired chilli and turmeric powder.
The artist received a communication to this effect from the Guinness Book of World Records for doing a ‘Warli style painting’ in about six-and-half hours at the Rainbow English Medium School on February 3 this year with a view to create awareness among the public on food safety. s
Warli painting is a form of tribal art, mostly done by tribal people of North Sahyadri range in Maharashtra.
Earlier, the painting done by a Benaras Hindu University student, Neha Singh, measuring 675 square feet stood in the record books.
