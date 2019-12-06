‘Need to make moral values a part of education system’

Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) Chairman K. Hemachandra Reddy has stressed upon the need to make moral values that reflect Indian ethos a part of our education system.

Reacting to the ‘Disha’ incident on the sidelines of a national conference at Rashtriya Sanskrit Vidyapeetha here on Friday, Mr. Hemachandra Reddy called it an “unfortunate incident” and attributed it to the “evaporating values” in society.

“Value-based education should be back in our academics. Such inhuman acts are the result of commercialisation of education and the tendency to get a degree without acquiring the knowledge and imbibing values,” Dr. Reddy observed, and hinted that deviation from knowledge-based education to marks-based education should undergo a course correction.

CBCS at degree level

He said that the APSCHE was in the process of introducing Choice-Based Credit System (CBCS) at the degree level, where 20% marks would be allocated to the outdoor activities, personal skills and values.

“This will help, to an extent, in letting the students look beyond the academics,” Dr. Reddy said, calling upon the teachers and education planners to come forward with suggestions to include values into the educational system.

On protection to women on campuses, he said it would be difficult to ensure security to each and every student, or faculty member, but assured that the APSCHE would devise a two-pronged strategy – putting in place a mechanism to receive complaints and redress grievances, and popularise the emergency number ‘112’ and the role of ‘SHE’ teams among the students.