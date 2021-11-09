Nearly 30% of COVID deaths due to renal failure, say experts

Vaccination is crucial for safeguarding kidneys, say doctors

While the second wave of COVID-19 is still to subside fully, experts from the medical field say that nearly 30% of the mortalities caused by the pandemic can be attributed to renal failure or acute kidney injury (AKI).

Speaking at the 95th conference on COVID-19 organised by Andhra Medical College, Vasishta Tatapudi, assistant professor of medicine, division of nephrology, NYU Grossman School of Medicine, USA, said, “Based on research and autopsies conducted on bodies, it is seen that the virus can either directly attack the kidneys, whether the patient has prior kidney disease or not, or kidneys may have been affected due to the release of toxic substance as a result of cytokine storm.”

According to Dr. P.V. Sudhakar, principal of Andhra Medical College, more than 50% of the patients suffered some impact to their kidneys and a large number of them needed dialysis. This is immaterial of past history of kidney-related disease, he said.

According to Dr. Vasishta, a study on around 5,400 patients revealed that 36.6% had sufferred AKI and out them about 14.3% required kidney replacement therapy.

“Sub-clinical inflammation and injury may persist for many months, resulting in progressive decline in kidney function, which may lead to chronic kidney disease,” he said.

On the way forward, Dr. Sudhakar said that vaccination and maintaining COVID-19 protocols sincerely is the only way to keep COVID-19 at bay and safeguard our kidneys.

Daily count

Meanwhile, the district recorded 29 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours ending Monday morning, taking the cumulative count to 1,58,460.

Altogether 36 patients undergoing treatment have recovered, taking the total discharges to 1,56,647. The district also recorded one death, taking the toll to 1,099. Active cases further dropped to 714.