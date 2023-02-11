HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Nearly 140 workers taken ill due to ‘food poisoning’ at Polavaram project site in Andhra Pradesh  

The health condition of the workers is stable, says district Collector

February 11, 2023 09:30 pm | Updated 09:30 pm IST - POLAVARAM PROJECT SITE (ELURU)

T Appala Naidu
T. Appala Naidu

Nearly 140 workers engaged in the construction activity at the Polavaram irrigation project site have complained of stomach ache and vomiting, allegedly due to food poisoning.

All of them are labourers belonging to the South and Central Indian States and are staying at a single camp on the project site.

“By February 11 night, at least 140 workers have complained of stomach ache and vomiting. The screening of the health condition of the labourers is in progress at the project site,” K. Muralidhar, a doctor who is holding the medical camp, told The Hindu.

“A team of officials has been deputed to the project site. Food poisoning is suspected to be the reason. The health condition of the workers is stable,” said Eluru District Collector V. Prasanna Venkatesh.

Nearly 1,500 workers are engaged in work at the project site, and all of them are served food from a single source.

Meanwhile, MEIL authorities said the group of workers might have consumed fish that was reportedly not fresh.

The district authorities are probing the issue to prevent further health complications.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.