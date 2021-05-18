Nearly 100 deaths, 21,320 new infections in A.P.

Positivity rate continues to be over 20%; tally crosses 14.75 lakh

The State reported 21,320 new infections and 99 deaths due to COVID in the 24 hours ending Tuesday morning. The cumulative tally crossed the 14.75 lakh mark and reached 14,75,372 with a recovery rate of 85.02%. The toll increased to 9,580 and the death rate remains at 0.65%.

After a long time, the number of recoveries was almost equal to the number of new infections in a day. As many as 21,274 patients have recovered leaving 2,11,501 active cases in the state. The total recoveries stand at 12,54,291.

The daily positivity rate of the 91,253 samples was 23.36%. For the tenth consecutive day, the daily positivity day was more than 20%. The overall positivity rate of the 1.81 crore samples tested was 8.13%.

Chittoor, Krishna and Vizianagaram reported 10 new deaths each while East Godavari and Prakasam reported nine new deaths each. Anantapur, Guntur, Visakhapatnam and West Godavari reported eight new deaths each. Kurnool and Srikakulam reported six new deaths while Nellore reported five and Kadapa reported two.

East Godavari has again reported the highest single-day tally of 2,923 new infections among the districts. It was followed by Anantapur (2,804), Chittoor (2,630), Visakhapatnam (2,368), West Godavari (1,762), Srikakulam (1,466), Guntur (1,291), Nellore (1,251), Krishna (1,048), Kadapa (1,036), Kurnool (991), Vizianagaram (965) and Prakasam (784).

The district tallies are as follows: East Godavari (1,89,137), Chittoor (1,61,188), Guntur (1,36,193), West Godavari (1,23,193), Anantapur (1,19,115), Visakhapatnam (1,16,801), Nellore (1,06,124), Kurnool (1,02,193), Srikakulam (96,417), Prakasam (93,516), Kadapa (84,829), Krishna (77,713) and Vizianagaram (66,058).