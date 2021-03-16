NDRF takes up cleanliness drive in Krishna river

Officials of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) 10th battalion have taken up a cleanliness drive in Krishna river under the Swachhta Abhiyan programme.
About 300 personnel, along with Commandant Zahid Khan, Deputy Commandants Sukhendu Datta and Dilbagh Singh, participated in the drive at Seethanagaram village in Guntur district on Monday.
They cleaned the river bank, bathing ghats at the village and removed the linen, garlands, puja material, coconuts, flowers and banana leaves struck in the river. “About 400 expert swimmers and deep divers from the force participated in Swachhta Abhiyan,” Mr. Zahid Khan said.
With many devotees taking up holy dip in the river and performing pujas during Mahasivaratri, garbage was piled up at many places and on the bathing ghats. The garbage collected during the drive was shifted to the dumping yards through the vehicles arranged by Mangalagiri municipality and the NDRF Battalion, the Commandant said.
“We request the devotees to not dump waste in rivers,” said Mr. Zahid Khan and praised the jawans for taking up the drive in a massive way to protect the environment.
Mr. Sukhendu Datta said that NDRF would take up ‘Swachhta Abhiyan’ twice in a month.
