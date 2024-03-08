GIFT a SubscriptionGift
NDRF, SDRF teams deployed at beaches for Maha Sivaratri

Security tightened at the bathing ghats along the Krishna River

March 08, 2024 07:10 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Rajulapudi Srinivas
Devotees taking bath at the Durga Ghat on the banks of the Krishna on the occasion of Maha Sivaratri, in Vijayawada on Friday.

Devotees taking bath at the Durga Ghat on the banks of the Krishna on the occasion of Maha Sivaratri, in Vijayawada on Friday. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. GIRI

The police arranged tight security at the bathing ghats along the Krishna River and at the beaches in view of Maha Sivaratri festival on March 8 (Friday).

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) battalions were deployed at the beaches as a precautionary measure as a large number of devotees take a holy dip, said Police Commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata who reviewed the security arrangements made for the festival.

Mr. Kanthi Rana, along with Deputy Commissioners of Police Adhiraj Singh Rana, K. Srinivas Rao and A.B.T.S. Udaya Rani and other officers visited several temples and ghats and reviewed the arrangements.

Prabhala Utsavam

The Krishna district police have made elaborate security arrangements for the Prabhala Utsavam, to be celebrated at Yenamalakuduru village. Police posts were set up at Manginapudi, Hamsaladeevi and other beaches in the district, said Superintendent of Police Adnan Nayeem Asmi.

“Additional forces have been deployed at Sri Parvathi Sametha Ramalingeswara Swamy Devastanam at Yenamalakuduru,” the SP said.

