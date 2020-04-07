NDRF pay tributes to corona victims, distribute dignity kits

Officials of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) 10th Battalion paid tributes to the victims who died from COVID-19 and distributed dignity kits to people in various districts of Andhra Pradesh.

The team led by commandant Zahid Khan, second-in-commandant Love Kumar and quarter master Kuldeep Singh paid tributes to all those who succumbed to the virus, and asked everyone to take the requisite measures to prevent the spread of the virus.

“NDRF has distributed dignity kits in Nellore, Krishna and Guntur districts. Nearly 3,000 kits have been handed over to the respective District Collectors and the officials,” the commandant said. The dignity kits include clothes, toothpaste, tooth brush, bathing and washing soaps, towel, sanitary pads, antiseptic cream among other materials, said NDRF chief medical officer B.V. Rao.

The kits will be of much help to the stranded migrant workers and everyone who is staying at the rehabilitation centres, said the commandant.

“We thank the officers and employees of various government and private organisations rendering services during the crisis period,” Mr. Zahid Khan said.

Besides, the force is conducting awareness programmes among people on the symptoms of the disease, how to prevent the spread of the infection, how to sanitize the colonies and red zone areas. More sensitisation programmes will be held in the next few days, Mr. Singh said.

Expressing concern over the ballooning number of positive cases and deaths, the NDRF personnel have appealed to public to cooperate with the government, maintain social distancing and remain indoors during the lockdown period, which is the only way to tackle the situation during the pandemic.