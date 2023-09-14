NDRF imparts training to APSDRF personnel on rescue techniques during calamities

September 14, 2023 07:31 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST

Officials of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) 10th Battalion are imparting training to the AP State Disaster Response Force (APSDRF) on various life-saving techniques during calamities and tragedies.

About 40 personnel of the SDRF from across the State were being trained on specific techniques to be followed during floods and cyclone, NDRF Commandant Zahid Khan told The Hindu on Thursday. Practical classes are also conducted during the training, the Commandant said.

“SDRF personnel from Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Venkatagiri, Kakinada, Kurnool and Mangalagiri Battalions are undergoing the Training for Trainers (ToT) programme. On completion, we will conduct an examination and award certificates to the participants,” he said.

“The objective of the NDRF is to prepare more trained volunteers to prevent human loss during calamities and tragedies. More such training programmes will be conducted to the SDRF personnel, volunteers and students,” Mr. Zahid Khan explained.

NDRF Deputy Commandant (Training) Zafrul Aslam said the training focussed on how to operate the latest equipment, rescuing victims trapped in high-rise buildings and collapsed structures. ‘Medical First Responder (MFR), Collapse Structure Search and Rescue (CSSR), Flood Water Rescue (FWR), Medica Management and High-Rise Rope Rescue are among the main training modules,” he said.

The SDRF personnel were seen climbing a high-rise tower on rope, operating cutters, and learning cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) techniques during the training at the NDRF base camp at Kondapavuluru village in Krishna district.

Instructors gave a demonstration on CPR awareness, how to save lives in canals and rivers, and rescuing victims during earthquakes and landslides, Inspector Subashchandra Bose of the SDRF said.

“Such advanced training is very useful for us. We have been taking up rescue operations in lakes and rivers. The NDRF ToT has enhanced our skills,” felt M. Lokesh Naik of the SDRF 6th Battalion, Mangalagiri.

“The in-service training should be there for all SDRF personnel. We request the government to arrange more such training programmes, said K. Bhaskar Rao of the 16th Battalion, Visakhapatnam.

The trainers will train the remaining force in the battalions, said G. Shiva Prasad of the 5th Battalion, Vizianagaram and thanked the NDRF for giving the training.