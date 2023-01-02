‘NDRF evacuated 6,622 people, rescued 414 persons during emergency operations in 2022’

January 02, 2023 04:54 am | Updated 04:54 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), 10 th Battalion, evacuated around 6,622 people in rescue operations in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Yanam and Telangana and rescued 414 persons during emergency operations in 2022, said NDRF Commandant Zahid Khan.

“The NDRF participated in rescue operations during fire mishaps, collapse structure search rescue (CSSR), cyclone, drowning incidents, floods, landslide and road accidents at around 150 places,” Mr. Zahid Khan told The Hindu on Sunday.

Under the supervision of Second-in-Commandant Niranjan Singh, the teams attended emergency rescue and rehabilitation operations in coordination with A.P. State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA), A.P. State Disaster Response Force (APSDRF), District Collectors, Joint Collectors and the District Revenue Officers (DROs).

The 10 th Battalion has stationed one team at the Regional Response Centre (RRC), Hyderabad, two at RRC Visakhapatnam, three teams in Bengaluru and the remaining at its headquarters at Kondapavuluru, near Vijayawada, Mr. Khan said.

“The major operation in 2022 was the Godavari floods, the most intense one in the last 40 years. Teams were deployed from the Regional Response Centre (RRC), Karnataka, Arakkonam (4 th Battalion), Mundali (3 rd Battalion in Odisha) and Bhatinda (7 th and 13 th Battalions based at Punjab),” Mr. Khan explained.

Teams, headed by Assistant Commandants and experts in CBRN, CSSR and deep divers, attended one borewell operation and 72 drowning incidents in Godavari, Krishna and other water bodies, two landslides and other major operations, Mr. Niranjan Singh said.

“We provided first aid to 41 persons rescued in calamities and tragedies and shifted them to hospitals. NDRF is giving continuing training to the force in extending medical aid and life saving techniques,” said Mr. Aslam.

The teams are ever ready with medical kits, boats, ropes, life jackets, drilling machines, ladders, dragon lights and other emergency gadgets, explained the Deputy Commandant Dilbagh Singh.

Mr. Sukhendu Datta said nearly 400 cattle were also saved during floods, cyclones and other natural calamities, particularly in tribal habitations.

“The 10 th Battalion is focussing on scaling up awareness among residents of various villages and among youth and students. We are conducting mock operations in educational institutions and villages to prevent human loss during calamities, drowning, fire and other tragedies,” Mr. Khan said.