NDRF conducts cleanliness drive along Krishna riverbank in Vijayawada

October 01, 2023 07:01 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
The NDRF 10th Battalion personnel clearing garbage from the Seetammavaari Padalu Ghat on the Krishna riverbank in Vijayawada on Sunday.

The NDRF 10th Battalion personnel clearing garbage from the Seetammavaari Padalu Ghat on the Krishna riverbank in Vijayawada on Sunday. | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO

The personnel of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) 10th Battalion took up a cleanliness drive along the bank of the Krishna River in Vijayawada on October 1 (Sunday).

As a part of the ‘Swachhta Pakhwada-2023’, the NDRF 10th Battalion personnel, in association with the students of Aravinda High School, Veeramachaneni Paddayya Siddharatha Public School, and Ambitus World School, cleaned the riverbank.   

They cleaned the Seetammavaari Padalu ghat while the members of Amravati Walkers’ and Runners Association (AWARA) cleared garbage. 

The NDRF team led by NDRF Second-in-Commandant Niranjan Singh and Deputy Commandants Sukhendu Datta, Akhilesh Kumar Choubey and Dilbag Singh removed the garbage from the ghats.

Cleanliness drives were also undertaken at the Regional Response Centres (RRCs) in Visakhapatnam, Bengaluru and Hyderabad. Students, local residents and officers of the RRCs participated in the drives.

