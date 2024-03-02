NCC team return to Tirupati after 210 km-long horseback expedition

March 02, 2024 08:33 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The team of NCC cadets belonging to the 2(A) Remount and Veterinary (R&V) regiment returned home to Tirupati group headquarters, after completing the week-long mounted expedition on horseback to various destinations across the district.

The expedition, formally flagged off by the Deputy Director-General of NCC, Air Commodore V.M. Reddy, on February 25, comprised thirty cadets, eight Indian army personnel, ten civilian staff and seven horses.

The immense potential in the equestrian field was amply demonstrated by the cadets at the recent Republic Day Parade in New Delhi. Thus, a horse show was organised in the small town of Puttur to promote equestrian sport as a field of interest among students in smaller areas.

Community outreach

The 210 km-long expedition on horseback also included community outreach initiatives and social service camps. The cadets conducted a veterinary camp at Thondamanpuram in Srikalahasti mandal, a tree plantation drive at Palamangalam, a water body cleaning drive at Araniar reservoir, an awareness rally on millets and a blood donation camp at Puttur.

Impromptu horse shows were also conducted at IIT-Tirupati’s Yerpedu campus, A.P. Model School in KVB Puram and ZP High School at Palamangalam.