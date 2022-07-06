Navy, Coast Guard pressed into service to search missing A.P. fishermen

Helicopter, two boats searching for missing persons in sea

Helicopter, two boats searching for missing persons in sea

Officials launched search for the missing fishermen in sea with boats and helicopter for the second day on Wednesday, July 6, 2022.

The fishermen – Moka Venkateswara Rao, Chekka Narasimha Rao, Viswanadapalli Chinna Mastan and Ramani Chinna Nancharaiah – of Campbell Peta, went into Bay of Bengal for fishing on July 2, along with two other boats.

The two boats returned back, but the boat owned by Balagam Yedukondalu did not returned, said Krishna district Collector P. Ranjit Basha.

Two boats, Priyadarshini and Veera, of Coast Guard and a chopper were searching the coast and in the sea from Machilipatnam to Visakhapatnam.

“The fishermen spoke to me over phone on July 4, and said the boat was stopped due to some technical problem in the engine. Again when I tried to contact, the phone was switched off,” said Mr. Yedukondalu.

Krishna district SP P. Jashua, who was monitoring the search operations, said that police along with Disaster Management, Marine and Fisheries Departments personnel resumed search for the missing boat in the sea on Wednesday.

“The fibre glass boat which went missing was registered on March 31, this year. Safety gadgets including life jackets, navigation light, first aid box, compass, hand radio set and anchor light were present in the boat,” said Yedukondalu.