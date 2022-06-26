National Statistical Office to hold quiz for students

Contest to be held at Loyola college tomorrow

Contest to be held at Loyola college tomorrow

The National Statistical Office, Field Operations Division (NSO, FOD), Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada regional office, will conduct a State-level quiz for students on June 27, said the NSO Deputy Director General (DDG) R. Kiran Kumar.

He told the media here on Saturday that the contest would be held at Andhra Loyola College (ALC) seminar hall at 9 a.m.

Invitations had been sent to about 150 government and private degree, PG colleges and universities across the State. The students pursuing graduation and above courses were eligible to participate in the contest, Mr. Kiran Kumar said.

“Quiz contests are being conducted as part of the ongoing Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. Competitions will be held on ‘Freedom struggle’, ‘Achievements of India during 75 years of Independence’, ‘Statistics of the country in various fields’ and other related topics,” the DDG said.

ALC Statistics department head N. Srinivas Rao, said that the participants should prepare on on socio-economic conditions, economy and general awareness.

Students could enrol their names through advance and spot registrations, said NSO Drawing and Disbursement Officer M.J. Samuel.

Later, Mr. Kiran Kumar released posters for the quiz competitions.