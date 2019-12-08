National Energy Conservation Week to be observed from December 14

The State government is organising awareness programmes on Energy Efficiency (EE) and energy conservation as part of the National Energy Conservation Week (NECW) 2019 beginning on December 14.

Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney, who is the chairperson of the State Energy Conservation Mission (SECM), instructed the district Collectors to involve all the stakeholders in the NECW events, according to an official release by SECM CEO A. Chandra Sekhar Reddy.

He said the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) had suggested to the government to take up EE and energy conservation related activities during the week. Ms. Sawhney emphasised the need for every government department to take up energy conservation on a large scale and said the ultimate desire of the Chief Minister was to achieve cost-effective power.

Even the common consumer in the State, local bodies and government institutions would benefit from EE and energy conservation.

Energy Clubs in schools

She further directed officials to develop a concept on Energy Clubs in all schools and involve students actively in the EE movement with the support of BEE.

The BEE estimated that there was scope for saving 20-25% energy against the total demand of around 64,000 MU in the State.