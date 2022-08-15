Andhra Pradesh: ‘Nation first’ should be every citizen’s motto, says Naidu

TDP chief takes part in 75th Independence Day celebrations

‘Nation first’ should be the guiding motto for every citizen to ensure the country’s development, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president N. Chandrababu Naidu said, adding that State governments should work in tandem with the Centre in order to achieve the goal set by Prime Minister Narendra Modi of having a ‘developed India’ by the year 2047.

Mr. Naidu was addressing a meeting in Guntur after hoisting the national flag at the party office to mark the occasion of Independence Day, in Guntur.

Mr. Naidu said that the country is poised for rapid growth if it pursues a roadmap for the next 25 years in order to make Vision 2047 a success. Stating that the TDP had initiated reforms under Vision 2020, Mr. Naidu said that reforms in telecommunications, road networks, open sky policy, greenfield airports, etc. have started yielding results.

Stating that the country is still saddled with extreme poverty, unemployment and farmer suicides, Mr. Naidu urged policymakers to think of evolving policies which can put an end to such problems.

Earlier, Mr. Naidu unfurled the national flag at an open ground in Guntur.

“This is a time to remember the sacrifices made by our freedom fighters. The national flag should flutter atop every house in the State. We should remember the sacrifices made by Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, Alluri Sitarama Raju, Bhagat Singh, and Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose. We should also remember Pingali Venkayya. India was among the foremost developed nations 400 years ago, but centuries of colonial rule had destroyed our economy. However, we have achieved many milestones in our journey over the last 75 years, such as achieving complete food security, a functioning democracy, and improvement in quality of life. We are global leaders in manufacturing of vaccines,” Mr. Naidu said.

Mr. Naidu was earlier given a rousing welcome by party cadres. Party leaders Alapati Rajendra Prasad, K. Ravindra Babu, Tenali Sravan Kumar. Degala Prabhakar and Kandukuri Veeraiah were present.