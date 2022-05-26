Nation emulate YSRCP’s flagship programmes: Dharmana

Samajika Nyaya Bheri Bus Yatra was launched in Srikakulam

Minister for Revenue, Stamps and Registration Dharmana Prasada Rao on Thursday said that Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s flagship programmes and his policies for uplifting families of Backward Classes, Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and minorities needed to be implemented throughout the nation.

The YSR Congress Party’s Samajika Nyaya Bheri Bus Yatra was launched in Srikakulam on Thursday. Seventeen Ministers belonging to those communities would travel for four days in the bus to highlight the achievements of YSRCP flagship programmes.

After garlanding statue of Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy, the Ministers kicked off the yatra. They addressed a public gathering at Seven Road junction and highlighted the achievements of the YSRCP government.

Mr. Prasada Rao said that many communities fought for their rights even during the British regime, but those sections could not get justice even after achieving Independence. “For the first time, social and economic justice was achieved in Andhra Pradesh with the allocation of 74% political posts for BCs, SCs, STs and minorities. Over ₹1.5 lakh crore has been transferred directly into their accounts. All the State governments and the Centre should emulate ideas and schemes of Andhra Pradesh,” he said.

“Lakhs of families of downtrodden sections are leading respectable life due to the government schemes. That is why the Telugu Desam Party is unable to digest the achievements and the image of the government,” he added.

Minister for Education Botcha Satyanarayana said that the Jagan administration was following Dr. B.R. Ambedkar’s ideals in letter and spirit. Minister for Fisheries Sidiri Appala Raju said that the entire country was looking at Andhra Pradesh as it ensured corruption-free government and effective administration.

Minister for Social Welfare Meruga Nagarjuna said that Scheduled Caste communities were leading a happy life with the implementation of many welfare schemes.

Several public representatives, including MLAs, MLCs, Mayors Municipal chairpersons and others accompanied the Ministers in the Bus Yatra. Two specially designed buses were allocated for the Ministers and others followed in other vehicles.