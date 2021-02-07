Narsipatnam sees 1,342 sarpanch nominations

With the last date for filing of nominations for Narsipatnam revenue division for the second phase of gram panchayat polls ending on Friday, authorities have received 1,342 nominations for 261 sarpanch seats.
For 2,584 ward member posts, 8,555 nominations were received.
The highest nominations received for sarpanch posts was in Nakkapalli. For 31 gram panchayats, 310 nominations were received. In the case of wards, Nathavaram recorded the highest with 1,065 nominations for 304 wards.
Holidays
Meanwhile, in line with the notice from the State Election Commissioner, the District Collector has asked all public, private and industrial organisations to declare paid holidays on election dates — February 9, 13, 17 and 21.
