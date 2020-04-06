Narsaraopet MP part of Covid 19 action group

Narsaraopet MP Lavu Sri Krishnadevarayulu has been nominated in a national COVID-19 action group of the Parliamentarians with Innovators for India. He is among 14 MPs to be made part of the group, which also has partners from top venture capital funds, health and public policy organisations such as the Population Foundation of India, Centre for Policy Research, Omnicuris, and top experts in health and policy. G.V.L. Narasimha Rao, MP of Rajya Sabha, is another MP of this group.

The PI India, will begin a nationwide call for solutions starting on April 7 to meet the challenges of Covid-19 pandemic . Starting from April 15, the action group will meet every Wednesday on video-conference for two hours to select the most impactful solutions that come from innovators across the country.

The Members of Parliament will help the innovators take the solution to their respective state governments and constituencies, while the venture capital firms and impact funds on the action group will take up the most effective and scalable solutions towards a consideration for funding and other support.

The health and public policy organizations as well as experts will guide the entire selection process, help organize knowledge workshops and webinars for the group and for the general people who are following the action group.

Innovators will be able to submit proposals online on the website PIIndia.org by simply recording a video of their solution.