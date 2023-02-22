Narrow escape for 25 schoolchildren in Hindupur

February 22, 2023 06:33 am | Updated 06:33 am IST - HINDUPUR (SSS DIST.)

Twenty five children of Sri Chaitanya School here had a providential escape on February 21 (Tuesday) morning when the diesel tank of the school bus got detached from the vehicle.

The bus was travelling on the Hindupur-Bengaluru Road when this incident took place allegedly due to mechanical failure. Bus driver, Mujeebullah was alerted by the people about the diesel tank being dragged on the road. He halted the bus and all 25 students on board were brought out of it.

Sri Sathya Sai District Transport Officer Karunasagar Reddy said that the bus had all valid documents and fitness certificate. He said that the driver should have checked the vehicle before the journey. The department officials will check the fitness of the bus again, he said.