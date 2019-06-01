Narasaraopet Anna Canteen renamed ‘Rajanna Canteen’

The change of guard was swift and the message is loud and clear. Welcome arches at the entrance of government offices, stone plaques bearing the names of senior TDP leaders have been done away with and in their place, the white, blue and green colours of YSR Congress Party have been erected.

At Narsaraopet, the Anna Canteen, started by the municipality over a year ago, is now awash with white blue and green colours of the YSRCP and has been renamed as Rajanna Canteen with pictures of former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy. The canteen set up at the busy market centre is now the centre of attraction.

Arch dismantled

Earlier this week, an arch at the entrance of village was done away with at Rompicharla. Unidentified persons allegedly used an earthmover to dismantle the arch. Taking a serious note of the incident, Superintendent of Police, Guntur Rural, S.V. Rajasekhara Babu suspended the policemen, including head constable, and SI Rabbani was called into VR.

There were reports that similar incidents had taken place at Piduguralla and Gurazala and the culture of retaliatory attacks is not new to Palnadu. Days after the election results were declared in 2014, followers of former Speaker Kodela Siva Prasada Rao had allegedly kidnapped MPPs of YSRCP who were heading to Muppala to elect the MPTC after stoning the convoy led by Ambati Rambabu.