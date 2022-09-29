Andhra Pradesh

Nandyal SP suspends two officers for not following rules

 

Nandyal Superintendent of Police Raghuveer Reddy on Thursday suspended the Pamulapadu Sub-Inspector of Police G. Ashok and Assistant Sub-Inspector Yesaiah for seizing two vehicles allegedly carrying illegally/diverting rice meant for Public Distribution System without following the proper procedure on August 11.

As per procedure, a police officer of SI rank or above has the power to seize a vehicle under the Essential Commodities Act, but that was not followed. Also, the Tahsildar concerned has to confirm that the goods being transported in the vehicle were related to the PDS and a report has to be sent to the Joint Collector. 

The victim Shaik Ahmed Rafi, resident of Maruthi Nagar in Nandikotkur, of Nandyal district approached AP High Court seeking justice in the matter. The High Court had summoned Director General of Police K.V. Rajendranath Reddy to appear before it and explain why the circular issued by the DGP himself on the process were not followed at the ground level.


