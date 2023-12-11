HamberMenu
‘Nandi Natakotsavalu’ to begin in Guntur from December 23

As many as 38 drama societies from across the State are participating in the event which is to be held in five categories, says Posani Krishna Murali

December 11, 2023 06:02 pm | Updated 06:05 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau,Nellore Sravani
Andhra Pradesh State Film Telivision and Theatre Development Corporation Chairman Posani Krishna Murali addressing the media in Vijayawada on Monday.

Andhra Pradesh State Film Telivision and Theatre Development Corporation Chairman Posani Krishna Murali addressing the media in Vijayawada on Monday. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. GIRI

Andhra Pradesh State Film, TV and Theatre Development Corporation chairman Posani Krishna Murali announced that the organisation will hold ‘Nandi Natakotsavalu’ from December 23 to 29 at Sri Venkateswara Vigyan Mandir in Guntur and that the arrangements for the event are under way.  

He said 38 drama societies from across the State are participating in the event which is to be held in five categories.

Addressing the media in Vijayawada on December 11 (Monday), Mr. Posani said the first phase of shortlisting the entries was done from September 6 to 18, and the results were announced on September 19. Of 26 entries, 10 theatre groups were selected in poetry dramas, 6 out of 22 groups were selected in social dramas, 5 groups were selected out of 9 entries at the college-university level, and the same number was selected to participate in the finale in children’s dramas category.  

He further said plays will be performed every day for seven days from 9.30 a.m. to 10 p.m. He said 15 judges would select the winners for three categories of Nandi awards: gold, silver, and bronze. 

“The State government has been presenting ₹1,50,000 cash to artistes who have made significant contributions to the theatre since 1998. This time, cash awards will be given to theatre groups who have made collective effort in the field,” the chairman said. 

The deadline for entries has been extended to December 20, Mr. Posani Krishna Murali said, urging the Guntur Municipal Corporation officials to support them in organising the event.  

