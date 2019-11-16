Andhra Pradesh

Naidu’s protest on sand scarcity a damp squib: YSRCP leader

Naidu is staging protests not for people, but for his son Lokesh, alleges Dadi Veerabhadra Rao   | Photo Credit: C.V.Subrahmanyam

‘Of 23 MLAs, just eight attended; there was no crowd’

Former Minister and YSRC Party senior leader Dadi Veerabhadra Rao said that the protest staged by former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has evoked very poor response even from his party members. He said that of 23 MLAs, just eight attended, while there was no crowd at all.

Mr. Veerabhadra Rao said that Mr. Naidu has started another ‘drama’ in the State by protesting over issues. He alleged that Mr. Naidu is staging protests not for people, but for his son Lokesh. He also criticised that Mr. Naidu was trying to join hands with the BJP again by sending his MLAs. “We have been seeing a number of party members leaving the TDP. Mr. Naidu and his son Lokesh will bury the party soon,” he said.

The YSRCP leader also alleged that an IT company, which is closely associated to Mr. Naidu, has hacked the official sand website to create confusion among public.

English medium

He said that introducing English medium schools was a path-breaking decision by the YSRCP government, which will help children from the poor background to have command on communication skills and become employable.

Comments
