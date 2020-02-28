Naidu’s detention undemocratic: TDP

TDP leaders on Thursday came down heavily on the YSRCP government for resorting to “preventive detention” of their president N. Chandrababu Naidu at the airport in Visakhapatnam, and termed the action as undemocratic.

Mr. Naidu was scheduled to participate in the Praja Chaitanya Yatra in both Visakhapatnam and Vizianagaram districts on the day.

The party leaders made elaborate arrangements for the yatra at places such as Kothavalasa, S. Kota and Vizianagaram. Mr. Naidu was scheduled to kick-start the yatra at Chintalapalem village of Kothavalasa mandal at 11.30 a.m. But Mr. Naidu could not make it to the venue as he was confined to the airport premises till evening following the agitation by the YSRCP cadre.

Opposing Mr. Naidu’s “preventive detention,” the party leaders staged a protest at the Collectorate junction here, and raised slogans against Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. They vowed to expose the “misdeeds” of the government and the adverse impact its decision to establish three capitals would have on the State.

“It is unfair to prevent Mr. Naidu from taking part in the yatra. The Opposition leader has every right to meet people of the State in all the 13 districts,” said Vizianagaram TDP in-charge Aditi Gajapati Raju.

Former MLA Kolla Lalitakumari said the people of the State would teach a lesson to the YSRCP government soon.