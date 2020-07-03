Naidu yet to recover from election rout: Thammineni

TDP supremo N. Chandrababu Naidu is yet to recover from the humiliating defeat of his party in the elections, Legislative Assembly Speaker Thammineni Seetharam has said.
Mr. Naidu had never expected such an ignominious rout of his party at the hands YSRCP president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, the Speaker said here on Friday.
“Probably, that is the reason why Mr. Naidu has been criticising every action of the government, which is eroding his own credibility among the people,” Mr. Seetharam observed.
“It is time for Mr. Naidu to realise that his words and actions are doing more harm to his party,” he added.
“We respect him as a senior politician and expect some good suggestions on issues relating to people’s welfare,” Mr. Seetharam said.
While Mr. Reddy was marching ahead with the single-point agenda of eradicating poverty by introducing a slew of schemes and taking up several developmental activities, a desperate Mr. Naidu was bent on criticising every move of the government, he said.
“Mr. Naidu should not forget that his actions and his party’s stance on various public issues are being closely watched by the people,” he cautioned.
Earlier, the Speaker offered prayers for the second time at the hill temple and hoped that it would buzz with pilgrim activity soon.
