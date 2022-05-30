Andhra Pradesh: Naidu writes to Chief Secretary over illegal mining 

It is being done in collusion with mining and Revenue officials, he alleges

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu on Monday wrote to Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma urging him to step up vigilance against illegal mining and transportation of granite blocks across the State in general and in Kuppam Assembly constituency in particular.

“The illegal mining of granite is going on unabated in Kuppam despite several representations and a petition filed with the National Green Tribunal (NGT). The issue was brought to your notice with an appeal to immediately stop illegal mining not only in Kuppam Assembly constituency but also across Andhra Pradesh,” the former Chief Minister said in the letter, adding that ‘illegal mining continued to take place in collusion with a section of mining and Revenue officials at the behest of YSRCP leaders’.

“Such indiscriminate mining of our resources will not only harm our pristine ecological system but will become a bane to our future generations,” the letter said.

The complacency and lethargy shown by the State government has only resulted in the plundering of our natural resources. On May 30, the mining officials seized around 10 trucks in Gutharlapalli village of Gudupalle mandal carrying heavy granite blocks that were mined illegally and being transported illegally to other places, Mr. Naidu alleged. “It is appealed that at least now, the State government has to increase the vigilance across the State,” he said.