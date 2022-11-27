Naidu urges people of Andhra Pradesh to unite and protect Constitutional values

November 27, 2022 12:05 am | Updated 12:05 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu, on Novemebr 26 (Saturday), urged people to unite and end anarchy in the State.

In an open letter to the people of the State on the occasion of Constitution Day, the former Chief Minister said, “our Constitution is framed with lofty goals of providing freedom and equality to all. On this important occasion, let us resolve to fulfil the ambitions of the framers of the Constitution.”

Mr. Naidu said in view of the “existing turmoil in the State”, he wanted people to protect their rights provided by the Constitution. He borrowed B.R. Ambedkar’s quote to drive home his point: “No matter how good the Constitution is, if the ruler who implements it does not stand up to the people’s expectations, it will produce bad results,” he said, adding that no matter how bad the Constitution is, if the ruler who implements it is good, it will yield the best results.

He alleged that in a democratic set-up, Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy was behaving like an autocrat, “ which he said had led to total anarchy in the State.”

He said political parties and the general public were being harassed and cases were being framed against those who raised their voice against the ruling party. Political parties were robbed of their right to protest on issues pertaining to public welfare and the Opposition parties were prevented from expressing protest against the large-scale corruption the ruling party leaders were resorting to, he said.

Mr. Naidu said that even the judiciary was spared of the ruling party’s cantankerous attacks. “As many as 330 verdicts in 42 months by the courts against the Jagan Reddy government is a reflection of his anti-people governance,” he observed.

The TDP chief said in a first of its kind, the Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police had to appear before the court and warned that it was a dangerous situation for the State.

He urged the people to unite and protect the Constitutional values which he said were being undermined by the YSR Congress government.