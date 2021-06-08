Naidu urges Governor to protect frontline workers

‘Police resorting to harassment in the name of enforcing COVID curfew’

Accusing the State police of harassing the frontline workers and public in the name of enforcing restrictions to check the spread of coronavirus infection, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu has urged Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan to intervene in the matter.

Mr. Naidu, in a letter addressed to the Governor Tuesday, alleged that the police harassed Lakshmi Aparna, a Dalit who is working in a private hospital in Visakhapatnam, when she was returning home in the evening during the curfew hours. “The police intercepted Ms. Aparna near Rama Talkies and subjected her to undue harassment,” he said4.

The TDP president further alleged that some police personnel were acting in gross violation of fundamental rights of citizen guaranteed in the Constitution. “Frontline warriors, opposition leaders, general public, especially Dalits are being harassed by the police and persecuted. However, no action has been taken against the erring personnel till now,” he said.

All section of the society are enduring hardships during the pandemic and they need friendly policing rather than meaningless harassment in this testing time. “The situation warrants intervention of the Governor and stringent action must be taken against the erring officials,” added Mr. Naidu.