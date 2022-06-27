Naidu unable to digest positive response to Amma Vodi: Jagan

Chief Minister releases ₹6,594 crore as third tranche of the scheme

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday alleged that Telugu Desam Party president N. Chandrababu Naidu with the support of a few media houses was launching a campaign against his government, as he was unable to digest the positive response from the public for his welfare schemes, including Amma Vodi.

Mr. Jagan said the TDP had never taken steps to improve the education system and financial condition of the parents when it was in power. The Chief Minister launched the third phase of Amma Vodi scheme at K.R. stadium here. Students and their parents participated in the programme..

The Chief Minister released a replica of the cheque, showcasing the total disbursement of ₹6,594 crore under the flagship programme. Mothers of students would get ₹13,000 financial assistance to ensure education for their children under Amma Vodi programme, which was launched two years ago.

Mr. Jagan said the government was ensuring CBSE syllabus from 8th class and providing students with tablets enabled with Byju’s content to make them the best students by the year 2025 when they would write Class 10 examinations. “Out of ₹15,000 actual benefit, the government is deducting ₹2,000 for the maintenance of schools and toilets.,” he said.

The TDP government, which has never extended any financial assistance to mothers, has no moral right to talk about this deduction which is also done with a good intention, Mr. Jagan said.

He explained about various other schemes which were designed to ensure speedy reforms in the education sector. “We are giving utmost priority to ensure higher education to all the students from poor families. As many as 21..55 lakh youngsters are getting benefited under Jagannana Vidya Deevena scheme, which would reimburse 100% fee during their higher studies. The government is spending around ₹8,000 crore for the scheme, he said.

The students are also provided food and hostel facility under Jagananna Vasati Deevena programme for which the government had spent around ₹3,329 crore, he added.

Earlier, Minister for Education Botcha Satyanarayana and Minister for Revenue Dharmana Prasada Rao listed out the achievements of the Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy government and overall development in the State in the last three years. They said that Opposition parties were not in a position to accept the facts as their political base was completely disturbed in Andhra Pradesh.

Minister for Animal Husbandry Seediri Appalaraju, Srikakulam Collector Shrikesh B.Lathkar,, MLCs and MLAs welcomed him at the helipad near Collector’s office.

Meanwhile, former Union Minister Killi Kruparani registered her protest when the police prevented her from meeting Mr. Jagan at the helipad saying that her name was not on the VVIP list. Ms. Kruparani had acted as a Srikakulam YSRCP Congress president till recently. Several VIPs, including Dharmana Prasada Rao, who came to know about the incident consoled her and said that she would be given due respect in all the programmes hereafter.